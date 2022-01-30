Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cango by 339.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cango by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cango by 195.4% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 246,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 163,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CANG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 122,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cango has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $482.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

