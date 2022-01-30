Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%.
NYSE CANG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 122,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,442. The company has a market capitalization of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Cango has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Cango Company Profile
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
