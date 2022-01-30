CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CNNXF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. CannAmerica Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

CannAmerica Brands Company Profile

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

