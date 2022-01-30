CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:CNNXF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. CannAmerica Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
