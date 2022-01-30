Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $186.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.91 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

