Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 18,153 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 227,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

