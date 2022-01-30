Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 4,189 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

