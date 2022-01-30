Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys 50,247 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1,771.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Cerner by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,059,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 519,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.