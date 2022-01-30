Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.74 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

