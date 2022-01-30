Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 246.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Unum Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,008,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,284,000 after buying an additional 122,714 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Unum Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 386,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

