Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.19. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 67,963 shares.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

