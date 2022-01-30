Caption Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Shares of STZ opened at $236.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of -786.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.