Caption Management LLC Buys New Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after buying an additional 495,838 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $4,147,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.96.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

