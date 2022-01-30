Caption Management LLC Invests $709,000 in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CIT Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 438,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 274,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

