Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.01. 391,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

