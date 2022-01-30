Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

CRI stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.61. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

