Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 497.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $130.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

