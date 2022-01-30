Casper Price Tops $0.0845 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $265.72 million and $7.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,636,296,122 coins and its circulating supply is 3,144,874,495 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

