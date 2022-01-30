Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,178.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after buying an additional 345,525 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $36,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 435.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 194,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

