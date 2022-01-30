Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

CATY stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

