CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $98.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.