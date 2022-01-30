CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

