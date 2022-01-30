CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CCDBF opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

