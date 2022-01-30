Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Weak Earnings

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $149.23 and last traded at $149.23. Approximately 26,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 630,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.07.

The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Celanese by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

