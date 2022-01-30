Celo (CELO) Price Hits $3.10 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00008185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $40.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

