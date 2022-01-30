Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.18 and a 200-day moving average of $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

