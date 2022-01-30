Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

SCHD stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

