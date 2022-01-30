Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,445 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.53. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.