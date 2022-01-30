Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $40.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

