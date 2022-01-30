Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,886 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Chimerix worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 472,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 322,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 276,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.