China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSUAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. China Shenhua Energy has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

