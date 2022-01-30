Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 347.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Several analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.77.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

