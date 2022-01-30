Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ciena were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ciena by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.