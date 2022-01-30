Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post sales of $44.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.91 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.78 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

NYSE CI traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.