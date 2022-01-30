Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 744.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $233.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.08 and its 200-day moving average is $216.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

