Citigroup Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 232.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE MSA opened at $134.00 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.