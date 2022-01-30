Citigroup Inc. Sells 115,658 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

