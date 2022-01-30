Citigroup Inc. Sells 178,065 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,065 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

