Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,902 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of CareDx worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

CDNA opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

