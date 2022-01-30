Citigroup Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $21.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

