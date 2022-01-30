Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley acquired 2,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,549 shares of company stock worth $65,624 over the last three months. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

