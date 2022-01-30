Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRXT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 137,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

