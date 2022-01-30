Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $26.44 Average PT from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.
Several research firms have commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 830,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,707,834.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
