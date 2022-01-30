Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $26.44 Average PT from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several research firms have commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 830,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,707,834.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

