CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

