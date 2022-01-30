Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

