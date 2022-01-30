Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $44,000 Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 384,271 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

