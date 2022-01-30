Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €68.00 at UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CODYY opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

