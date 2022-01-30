Comparing MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and Loyalty Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.67 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -22.18 Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyGram International and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00 Loyalty Ventures 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats Loyalty Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

