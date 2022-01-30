Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,647 HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HealthStream by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $771.69 million, a P/E ratio of 106.31, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.