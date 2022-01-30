Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Delta Apparel worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $209.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $114.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $266,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

