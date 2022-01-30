Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $286,000 in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.86 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

