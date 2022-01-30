Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

LUMO stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.